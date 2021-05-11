There's something for everyone in Monterey, CA.

After a year of being cooped up, now may be the time for a vacation. The Golden Coast is always an option, and people have been flocking to Monterey.

"When you come here, you're going to discover unparalleled outdoor adventure for every skillset, a growing food and wine scene, renowned scenic drives, amazing immersive cultural experiences, and what you cannot miss, is the incredible marine life," says Rachel Dinbokowitz, of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Whether you enjoy mountains or the ocean, golfing or hiking, there's something for everyone. If you want to learn more or begin planning your trip, you can click here.