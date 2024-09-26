These Brands Are Teaming Up In The Fight Against Breast Cancer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Breast Cancer Research Foundation. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When it comes to true strength, few things can rival the tenacity of the strong women who are currently living with or have survived breast cancer. Now, the Knitwell Group of brands is teaming up to join in on the fight as an ally and asset in the on-going battle against breast cancer. Lizanne Kindler, CEO of Knitwell Group, joined Inside South Florida to stand resolutely in the corner of those affected by breast cancer in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with their Sisterhood of Strength campaign.

“This is the first time that we're bringing all eight of our brands together to support this incredibly important cause,” says Kindler. “This year, we put a campaign together that are featuring 20 thrivers, customers, associates and influencers that are supporting our brands.”

With the money raised during this year’s Sisterhood of Strength campaign, women living with breast cancer can look forward to advances in research to further improve their lives.

“Research has come a long way, and it's making a real difference,” says Kindler. “The research really is going towards science that is making a difference in all of the women that are diagnosed with breast cancer, which is one in eight we know, and we've seen a 40% improvement in survival for the past 30 years of research.”

By supporting the eight brands under the Knitwell Group umbrella, South Florida residents can join in on the fight against breast cancer.

“Most importantly, you can buy what we're calling a Cares Card, which allows you to apply a discount towards your next purchase, or you could give it to someone else to get a discount, but the donations for that will go straight to BCRF,” says Kindler.

Over the course of 20 years, two of Knitwell Group’s brands, Ann Taylor and Loft, have raised over $62 million dollars alone. With all eight of their brands combining their forces, Knitwell Group aims to raise more money than ever before.

“We are going to raise $10 million this year,” says Kindler. “Last year, we raised $5 million, so it's an ambitious goal, but with the support of all of you, our viewers, we think we can get there.”

For more information, visit KnitwellGroup.com & BCRF.org.