These buses could improve your child's school experience

Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 09, 2021
New research shows links to improved test scores with low emission buses. Here to tell us what all that means is Propane Education and Research Council president and CEO, Tucker Perkins.

The big, loud buses many of us rode as kids can soon be a thing of the past. These diesel buses could be replaced by ones that run on clean propane. Tucker says these buses are quiet, meaning children arrive at school calm and ready to learn.

Propane buses are a most cost-effective item than electrical buses, which can save school districts thousands of dollars each year. One electric bus costs as much as four propane buses.

You can learn more about the effort to bring clean energy buses powered by propane by visiting BetterOurBuses.com

