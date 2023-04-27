These documentary directors spread the love of JUDY BLUME

Watch Now
Directors of the new documentary, “Judy Blume Forever,” Leah Wolchok and Davina Pardo joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of the author’s books.

“We knew from the beginning, Judy's writing about a very particular time and place, most of our characters are white middle class and a lot of them are Jewish,” says Pedro. “We knew that people from all kinds of backgrounds and perspectives had responded to her work and grew up reading her work and were inspired by her work.”

“It seems like every week we read another article or news report of another community and another county where her books are being challenged,” says Wolchok. “To encourage people to stand up for the freedom to read and the freedom of expression, it is really an urgent matter.”

“Judy Blume Forever” is now streaming on Prime Video.

