These fitness myths could be derailing your progress

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 12:30:15-05

A lot of us may think we have an overall understanding of fitness, but there are many harmful myths out there that could derail our progress. Here to help us bust these myths and kick them to the curb for once and for all is fitness expert Heather Frey.

Heather says the biggest fitness myth is if women lift weights they'll get to buff. She says lifting weights and doing strength training exercises will push out muscles and make you strong. In order to get big, it takes a lot of planning and specific exercises.

The next myth is cardio is the best way to lose weight. While cardio does burn a lot of calories, doing it by itself with nothing else won't necessarily bring you the results you want. There are many factors that have to come together, like diet and nutrition, which are actually more important than exercise. Heather suggests incorporating weights, doing cardio, and cleaning up the nutrition.

Carbs are a dirty word for many people. However, they're also energy! Figure out how much feels right for you, because you need them to get through your days.

Find out more on Heather's website at Smashfit.com!

