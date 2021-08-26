These four-legged athletes are competing to become the most incredible dog

Dog lover and American Ninja Warrior host, Akbar Gbajabiamila, is partnering with Purina Pro Plan to promote the 24th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge, where some of the top canine athletes from across the country compete against each other.

His time hosting American Ninja Warrior has made him a sort of expert on obstacle courses, which comes in handy when watching some incredibly talented pups navigate through courses with speed and agility.

"These dogs move just as fast as the cars in the Indy 500," he says. "When you watch it live and in person, and of course seeing the athletes on American Ninja Warrior, I just have a better appreciation for watching these dogs."

He got to take his own dog to the obstacle course and realized how much work the trainers do to prepare the dogs, and how hard the dogs work as well. Beyond the training, nutrition is a huge part of making sure these pups can stay happy and healthy while performing. Many of these dogs are fueled by Purina Pro Plan, giving them nutritious meals to keep them going.

