These gifts are at the top of every kid's list

Posted at 2:04 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 14:05:13-05

Choosing the gifts your kids will enjoy can be challenging. Here to help is mother of three, tech expert and blogger for the Huffington Post, Cassie Slane.

First up is the perfect set of board games for the whole family. Exploding Kittens makes fun and unique games, including a new Minions-themed game! It's fun for everyone, and your kids will be using it all year long.

Sneak in some learning with the award-winning Cooper the Dog books. The picture books will have kids laughing so much they won't even realize it's an educational tool.

If you have older kids, you can still have family fun with the new Sonic Colors Ultimate video game! It's the ultimate Sonic experience and is available on multiple game consoles. Right along with that comes the WD Drive for Chromebook. It's a great companion to quickly and easily add extra storage, so your kids can keep having fun without worrying about not having any memory left.

