These new products will improve your year

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:46:56-05

The new year is here and with that comes the opportunity to try something new. Here with some fresh ideas is lifestyle and consumer trends expert Merilee Kern.

Clean and waterproof your favorite outdoor gear with Nikwax. The environmentally friendly products can be used on shoes, coats, gloves, and leather products.

For easier crafting try out the Ricoma 13-inch Vinyl Cutter. It can be used to personalize anything or create intricate decorations. The touch screen display makes it easy to use and it even has a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to your favorite music while crafting.

Finally, relax and recharge with Health and Wisdom Topical Magnesium. People have been soaking in magnesium for centuries, and now you can do it at home with magnesium gels and oils as well.

Learn more about these products at TheLuxeList.com

