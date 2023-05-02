Watch Now
Inside South Florida

These pro tips will teach you how to date on a budget on Chispa

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 18:30:02-04

Digital Creator and Money Guru, Giovanna Gonzalez, the First Gen Mentor herself, joined Inside South Florida to offer some tips to have a romantic date on a budget.

“My first tip would be to first make a deeper connection online. Make sure to use the Chispa chat feature to make sure that the connection is really there,” says Gonzalez. “My tip number two would be instead of going straight to a restaurant and spending money on lunch or dinner, how about keeping it a little bit more on the cheap side and try a cafecito date?”

For more information, download the Chispa app.

