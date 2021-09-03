These quick treatments will have your skin looking its best

For many of us, the sudden adoption of regular video conferencing has made us notice certain things about appearances that we may like to improve. What if there were two treatments, each done in 30 minutes or less, that were just what the doctor ordered to leave you looking more youthful? We spoke with a top cosmetic dermatologist to get the scoop on these latest treatments getting a lot of buzz.

Dermatologist, Dr. Patrick Bitter, says the Moxi treatment is the newest laser that's redefining lunchtime treatments. It smooths your skin's tone and texture in a non-invasive procedure that takes just about 30 minutes. There is no downtime making this the perfect procedure for those with busy schedules.

If you'd like to reduce redness and improve your skin's pigmentation, the BBL Hero is a game-changer. Dr. Bitter says it can be used on any part of the body and takes a few minutes to complete.

Combining these treatments will show you results in just one to two sessions. You can learn more about these treatments and find a physician near you here