These spooky cocktails are a scary good time for Halloween

It wouldn't be Halloween without the cocktails! Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn graced us with some All Hallows Eve concoctions for a spooky good time.

First up, we have a Bloody Good Blood Orange Margarita. Using the ultra-smooth Altos tequila, blood orange juice, agave, and a blood orange garnish, you'll have a perfectly blended margarita.

Try a new type of PSL with a Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte. This drink not only looks beautiful, but it has all your favorite fall flavors. Start off with some Kahlúa for the coffee flavor, and add Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, which is made with Belgium chocolate, pumpkin juice, and cloves. Add your creamer of choice and a bit of pumpkin spice to finish it off.

You can't have a Halloween party without an Extra Bloody, Bloody Mary. There's nothing scary about the Koskenkorva Vodka used in this drink, which is made by farmers who utilize practices to keep production 99.9% green. Use beet juice to make it extra bloody and give it a deep red color.

If you're a wine drinker, you can enjoy an autumnal sangria. Paul's wine of choice to start off the Witch's Brew is the Campo Viejo Rioja, which has notes of coconut, spices, and cherries. Combine with cinnamon, brown sugar, pears, and other autumnal fruit of your choice, for the perfect potion for your party.