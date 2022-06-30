These summer gadgets can enhance your next getaway

Traveling without your devices can put a damper on your vacation. That is why Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey, joined Inside South Florida to share the must-have summer gadgets to allow you to travel with ease.

“VAIO Fe Series is the premier Japanese computer brand that's known for making exceptional quality notebooks with all the latest technology,” says Humphrey. “The VAIO Fe Series is a super perfect fit for those on-the-go lifestyles.” Find this item at Walmart.com

Personal headphones can be a necessity when traveling by airplane or in groups.

“THX Onyx gives you superior audio quality. I am talking cinematic studio quality audio right from your laptop, at home or on the go,” says Humphrey. “It is super easy to use with its plug and play functionality, and it is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android devices.” Find this product on Amazon.com

Tech purchases can mount up. Affirm may have an affordable solution to help alleviate the upfront cost.

“Affirm is going to be giving you that flexibility you need to get all of those summer tech essentials by letting you pay overtime with no late fee or any hidden fees,” says Humphrey. “This is a great way to shop at all your favorite stores online or in-store and pay later.” For more information, visit Affirm.com

For more information, visit Youtube.com/StHumphrey24

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Affirm, ESI Technology, and Skyscanner.