Things to consider when choosing a nursing home from Demesmin & Dover

Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 11:11:00-05

Deciding whether a nursing home is the right decision for a loved one can be a tough call to make. The fear of transitioning a loved one into a nursing home is understandable. Many worry about poor treatment.

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover, managing partners of Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, have great advice about doing our due diligence when finding a nursing home.

Physical and emotional neglect is the most common abuse to look for. This includes bedsores, broken bones from nurses that may not be paying attention, and not treating clients with respect.

While looking for a nursing home, consult with people you trust. Ask friends and family that have loved ones in nursing homes. Don’t only rely on Google reviews because they can be fabricated, says Jeremy.

Make sure you always keep constant communication with whichever facility you choose. Some facilities try keep family members away from the patients if there’s abuse going on.

If you expect abuse, please consult an attorney to get more information. You can reach out to Demesmin & Dover at 866-954-MORE (6673) or visit here.

