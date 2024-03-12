Watch Now
Think You Know a Lot About Fitness? Heather Frey Quizzes Your Knowledge

Are you up for a challenge? Founder of SmashFit, Heather Frey joined Inside South Florida to test your fitness knowledge with her clever quiz! Watch the video to hear the questions and see if you can answer them correctly. Let's see how much you know about common fitness myths and truths.

Did you get most of the questions right, or were there some surprises? Remember, increasing your fitness knowledge is key to achieving your health goals. Stay informed and empowered on your fitness journey!

For more tips and fitness advice, follow Heather on Instagram, @heathersmashfit.

