Think you know everything about the Florida Panthers? Watch our latest Inside South Florida segment, where Ana Isabel Hume takes to the streets during the Panthers' Stanley Cup parade in Fort Lauderdale to quiz fans on fun and quirky trivia about the team. From surprising facts about team colors to pregame rituals, play along and test your knowledge with true or false questions like whether the Panthers once switched their puck for a beach ball or if their pregame ritual involves a conga line. Click to watch and see how well you know your favorite team!
Think You Know the Florida Panthers? Test Your Knowledge with Our Stanley Cup Trivia!
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Inside South Florida
Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com