This beauty queen is on a mission to spread love for our planet

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:30:13-04

Danielle Mullins, Winner of the Miss Earth USA pageant, joined Inside South Florida to talk about the beauty pageant that stands up for a cause.

“Growing up on a farm, I saw how we take care of the Earth, and it takes care of us. I learned to love our Earth,” says Mullins. “I'm very passionate about animals as well. It has a lot to do with what I do within my own environmentalism, and I just realized that there's no planet B. You have to take care of where we live now.”

