This cake recipe is delicious and simple

Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 15:52:36-05

If you want to bake a delicious dessert without spending hours in the kitchen, we have just the thing for you. Co-host of The Good Dish, Daphne Oz, taught us how to make a decadent chocolate cake using just a few ingredients and your blender. Even the most novice baker can whip this up.

