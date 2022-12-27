This Caribbean Paradise Beckons You To Visit In 2023

If you’re planning to travel in 2023 there is one location that should be at the top of your list. Kinga Philipps, travel expert and the first female host of Shark Week, joined Inside South Florida to tell us all about the tropical vacation destination that is Aruba.

“It’s so much more than a destination. It’s an idea,” says Philipps. “They call it ‘One Happy Island’ and I can attest having been there that that is so true, which is why every year Aruba attracts honeymooners, families, couples, friends, adventure seekers, and anyone looking for something that’s a little bit different than the other Caribbean destinations.

South Florida is home to miles of gorgeous beaches, but the sands of Aruba are some of the best you can find.

“It’s actually one of the top 10 best beaches in the world, which is probably why Aruba is the most revisited destination in the Caribbean,” says Philipps. “It’s pretty much 82 degrees, low humidity with trade winds year-round and lots of sunshine.”

From the adventurous to the relaxing, Aruba offers unique activities for everyone.

“You can also do Jeep safaris, you can hike, you can bike there, it’s 20 square miles of just amazing flora and fauna,” says Philipps. “You can snorkel, you can kite surf, you can wind surf, you can sail. If you want to meditate, you want to do aerial Yoga, you want to do spa treatments with their world famous aloe, it’s all available to you.

