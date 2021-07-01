This color-changing foundation is always a perfect match

Imagine how much easier it would be if you had one foundation for all your many shades. No more guessing, no more makeup drawers stuffed with countless colors. Culler Beauty’s self-adjusting foundation is revolutionizing the way that people think about their makeup routine. Here to tell us how, is lifestyle consultant, Angie Bruse.

Whether you've gotten a little sun or spent a little too long inside, this foundation will be a perfect match every time you put it on. There are two shades, light and medium. If you have very fair skin, go with the light shade, but pretty much everyone else should wear medium, says Bruse.

You'll get full coverage with a matte finish, and you'll also be protected from the sun since it has SPF 50. The foundation starts off white and as you blend it into your skin it changes to a perfect match. Although it has SPF, it won't leave a greasy or shiny residue behind like most sunscreens.

Primer isn't necessary, but you can use the Culler Beauty primer to prep your skin if you'd like. It's packed with skin-friendly ingredients to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. Both products are super lightweight, so you won't feel like you have on a full face of makeup in the summer heat.

Right now you can take advantage of the Fourth of July Special and get $10 off when you buy the self-adjusting foundation and primer. You'll also get a free gift which is the lash enhancer that's used like mascara. Go to www.Culler10.com to get your products now!