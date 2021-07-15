This couple found a new way to bond during the pandemic and became a viral sensation

While stuck at home during quarantine, Heather and Loren Gardner had to find something new to do. Like many people, they turned to social media and started a series on TikTok. Over 300,000 followers later they're viral sensations, delivering "facts and sass."

The couple was constantly watching the news and would regularly voice their frustrations to each other about the state of the world. One day they turned on the camera and started recording their comments, leading to the creation of their TikTok channel and viral series. Both Heather and Loren have experience working in television and were able to use their skills to create the show.

"To be honest, we didn't really plan on it blowing up the way it did," says Loren. "It's something we kind of started as our pet project and our hobby, and then we woke up one morning and we went from 13 followers to 10,000 overnight and it just kept going from there."

Although the videos are fun and entertaining, Heather says it's all about getting out the facts first and then having fun. The show aims to educate younger audiences on what's going on in the world around them.

