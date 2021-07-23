This Cuban bakery thrives with traditional recipes

Located on South Dixie Highway is the home of the official headquarters of Pinecrest Bakery. This beloved South Florida bakery holds a restaurant and a central production facility.

Founder, Efrain Valdes Jr, opened the bakery back in 2012. The bakery offers more than 150 famous Cuban delights such as croquetas, guava, and cheese pastelitos to sandwiches like the medianoche. At this location, they have their restaurant which offers a variety of Caribbean dishes

From tostones rellenos to oxtail to masitas de ceerdo, which are pork chunks, there's plenty to choose from.

In 9 years Pinecrest Bakery has opened over 20 locations from Key Largo to Broward county. And there are plans in expanding to the rest of Florida very soon. Efrain believes that their success is thanks to the traditional way of doing things at the bakery. To find the location nearest to you, head to https://pinecrestbakery.com/