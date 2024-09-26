This Electric Game From FPL Can Help You Learn To Save On Your Energy Bill

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Power & Light. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Floridians have quite the unique relationship with their air conditioners: we can’t live without them, but our energy bills can skyrocket from overuse. Francine Freitas, Florida Power & Light Spokesperson, joined Inside South Florida to showcase the latest interactive way FPL can shock you with savings on your energy bill.

“The House of Savings is designed as an interactive way for customers to learn ways that they can save on their energy bill,” says Freitas. “This year, we kind of turned it around and really leaned in on the game aspect of it.”

House of Savings features FPL’s energy expert Maria and her trusty robots as they guide you through an interactive virtual home where timed challenges can be discovered to help you learn the best ways to save on your electric bill. Each playthrough is randomized, offering a new challenge every time you log on to play.

“It's a new experience every single time, and there's so much information to gather from it,” says Freitas. “You can take what you learn to apply to your home and make your house a house of savings.”

If saving on your energy bill isn’t enough incentive to play, the top players on the high score leaderboard can win some cool prizes.

“The top 10 players each prize period will win a $150 DIY prize pack. To get on the leaderboard, it's the most questions correct in the shortest amount of time. You can select to donate that prize pack to the Care to Share program,” says Freitas. “The Care to Share program is set up to help families in need keep their light bill on. These are families in crisis and it's really designed to help them.”

For more information, visit FPL.com/HouseOfSavings.