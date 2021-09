It’s September and we’re celebrating Black-owned Businesses Month by shouting out a few of South Florida's many black-owned businesses. Kicking it off today with a hot clothing brand sweeping across all SoFlo counties.

Adrian Giovani is just 20 years old but he's the creative director and designer behind street-wear brand Before I Die. You can check out the range of clothing and designs he has to offer at https://www.getitbeforeidie.com/