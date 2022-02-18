Watch
This iconic donut shop is also serving up chicken sandwiches

Posted at 10:14 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:14:56-05

For everyone who's a fan of savory-sweet Mojo Donuts and Fried Chicken has just the thing for you. The donut shop is participating in the South Beach Wine and Food Festival during the Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives opening event. Mojo has been featured on the hit show with host Guy Fieri and now we're going in to try some of his favorites.

There are six locations across South Florida featuring artisanal flavors, with up to 40 options being available at a time. They're the first and only donut shop to be featured on Fieri's hit show.

The top chef was a fan of the Abuelita donut and of course, the fried chicken sandwich that comes on a caramelized donut bun! Mojo is one of the 25 participants from around the country to participate in the first live Triple D show at SOBEWFF. It's still a secret which donuts will be on display at the festival, so you'll just have to head over and try them for yourself!

