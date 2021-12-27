This immigration law firm is centered around the community

Oscar Barbosa runs an immigration law firm here in South Florida that aims to connect community-oriented attorneys with those who need their services. He’s traveled the world to help others, and now he’s here to explain what makes Diaspora Law different.

Oscar has been practicing law for over 10 years, and while there are plenty of immigration lawyers across the state, Diaspora Law sticks out from the rest. Staff members speak a total of 10 different languages, and many of them have navigated immigration services themselves, so they have first-hand experiences with the process. Clients say the lawyers make things very easy to understand and take a lot of the confusion out of the process.

Even with the fast-changing policies regarding immigration law, Diaspora law stays up to date in order to give its clients the best information and service possible. You can head to DiasporaLaw.com or call 1-800-919-9280 to get in touch with Oscar and his team.

