This Micro food hall in Oasis Wynwood holds the first ever Crispy Rice Bar

Oasis Wynwood hosts a mini food hall concept offering churros, sushi and its first ever crispy rice and Handroll bar.

While Oasis is known for their party vibes. This micro food hall caters to a more intimate setting.

"I thought well, we could do our own micro Food hall if you will, and do three different concepts and being the irony that Oasis is such a big space. We didn't really stick to a theme as opposed to sticking to three different things we were very passionate about," says Andrew Meyer, Co-owner.

The first stop in the food hall is Miss Crispy Rice, the first ever Crispy Rice and Handroll bar.

"This crispy rice is a combination of crispy rice, a combination of hand rolls and combination Omakase. So we have an Omakase menu that is $78 for 13 courses or you can come in and craft your own experience," says Meyer.

Next, is Sushi OG, which offers Sushi rolls and Sashimi. And starting August 2nd, Poke OG will be taking over the spot.

Finally, to end your meal, you can head to Papi Churro.

"We get all of our ice cream custom made by some of the best priced ice cream and then we make our churros in house, fresh every hour if you will. We're making dough and then making fresh churros. And we have a lot of fun with that," says Meyer.

The food hall came to life thanks to Andrew and Miami's top influencers.

"I have a great relationship with Sam, @TheNaughtyFork, Yanni, @foodyfetish is one of my closest friends and then Cindy, @CindyPrado has been a supporter of ours since day one. It's just a tremendous minds. It's not just about hey, they're instafamous, we truly enjoy working with them and Yanni's passion for food, Sam's creativity and just Cindy's level of excitement for life. It's just the perfect combination. And they believed in our brands and us enough to put their stamp on it. So for us, we thought it was a win win," says Meyer.

The food hall is open six days a week. For hours and more location you can on over to @MissCrispyRice on Instagram.

