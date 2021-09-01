This month in rock history with Big 105.9's Amelia De Vita

If you listen to Big 105.9 you'll recognize the awesome Amelia De Vita. She filled us in on some rock history for the month of September.

1969 - Mick Jagger nearly had his hand blown off when an old gun backfired during the filming of the movie Ned Kelly in Australia.

1974- In a US federal court, John Lennon testifies that he believes the Nixon administration tried to have him deported because of his involvement with the anti-war demonstrations at the 1972 Republican convention in Miami. He also suspected his phones were tapped and that he was under surveillance by government agents.

1982- The City of Liverpool named four streets after The Beatles, John Lennon Drive, Paul McCartney Way, George Harrison Close, and Ringo Starr Drive.

1989- Ringo Starr wins a court order to prevent a record producer from releasing material Starr considered to be of inferior quality due to the impaired state Starr was in when it was recorded.

2003- Rolling Stone Magazine named Jimi Hendrix as the greatest guitarist in Rock history. Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Chuck Berry, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Ry Cooder also made the top 10.

2015- Iron Maiden unveiled a new Boeing 747-400 Jumbo Jet that would be taking them on tour around the world. Vocalist Bruce Dickinson was in training to fly the plane.