This new app can predict when you're about to get sick

You know how your car has that check engine light that alerts when something is wrong? Imagine having something like that for your health that alerts you if you’re getting sick before you have any symptoms. There’s an app for that, it’s called “SickPredict”. Founder and CEO, Joshua Salman, and his wife and company spokesperson, Laurie Jennings - who you might recognize from her local news days - explains how the app works, and the benefits it provides.

Although it was inspired by COVID, it's not necessarily a COVID app, says Salman. By using data from your Apple Watch and iPhone, the app lets you know that you're getting sick 24 to 48 hours before you have any symptoms. Although it only works with iOS right now, Salman is working on more versions so the app can pair with other programs.

"I love the fact that right at the beginning of COVID he just wanted to create this and to help people," says Jennings.

The app assigns users a daily sick number on a range from 1 to 10. The higher the number, the more likely you are to be catching a cold. You can enter more information like temperature and blood oxygen level to give the app a better reading. If you're in the higher range, you should contact a physician.

"It really is a game-changer and what we love about it is there's no more guessing," says Salman.

You can download SickPredict app in the App Store, and you can read more about it on their website at SickPredictApp.com

