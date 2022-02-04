Watch
This new book is helping people find the magic within themselves

Posted at 2:45 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 14:45:48-05

There’s something to be said about the power of manifestation and affirmation. You may have seen people talking about it on social media but if you’re curious as to how it works or even how to start we have just the thing for you. Nikki Bryan -author of the book Create Your Own Magic- is here with us to discuss how to start your own journey to self-love.

Since she was in grade school Bryan has been manifesting different things in her life. Whether it was things like scholarships or work opportunities, it became a habit she carries through life. Bryan is also a baker and she says she was able to manifest some of her celebrity clientele. She's been able to bake for athletes all over the world, singers, and more.\

Readers have been able to shift their mindset and become more optimistic, which has allowed them to see more opportunities. Many people have told her it's a book they didn't know they needed, which means it's serving her purpose. You can pick up Create Your Own Magic wherever books are sold.

