This new children's book is helping kids understand their feelings

Knowing how to forgive ourselves and one another is invaluable. An imaginative new children’s book is here to help little ones learn about discovering their emotions, facing their fears, and finding healing, so that they too can learn to forgive. Joining us to talk about how to start teaching kids about forgiveness, along with the Kickstarter campaign for her new children’s book, Acire’s Journey to Forgiveness Mountain, is children’s author and the founder of Compass Dance Publishing, Erica Henderson.

While thinking about the future, Henderson decided she wanted to create a resource for kids that offered support during hard times. The book offers parents and guardians a special way to teach kids about the importance of forgiveness and the emotions people experience while trying to forgive.

Seven-year-old Acire is the main character. She's going on a journey to learn about what she's feeling and what she can do about it. At times she gets scared, nervous, and frustrated, but realizes all these feelings can take her to a new place she's never been to before.

Henderson gave all the emotions different names and characteristics so kids could identify them rather than be intimidated. Kids can better connect and relate to these characters beyond seeing them as just emotions.

There is a Kick Starter campaign to help fund the printing and shipping of the book. There are great products available when you pledge to back, and an option to donate a book to a children's shelter as well. If you'd like to contribute, click here.

