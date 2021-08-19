This new interactive show on TikTok lets you play matchmaker

If you're looking for something to binge, try the new interactive TikTok series Tres Bombones from Chispa, the largest Latinx dating site. The first of its kind show lets viewers pick the best match for the main character, played by Leli Hernandez. The influencer and actress says the show will have you laughing and wanting more.

The comedy series mirrors what a lot of people are going through while staying at home more often due to COVID. Viewers get to vote for who goes on another date, and who goes home. There are three separate dates and only one gets to go with Leli to her cousin's wedding. She says audiences can expect over-the-top comedy and a lot of fun throughout the series.

If you're trying to amp up your dating profile and land your own date, Leli says honesty is the best policy. Tell people what you're looking for and what you're bringing to the table so there are no mixed signals. If you want to hop on Chispa and find a date for your own cousin's wedding, you can download the app in the AppStore.

