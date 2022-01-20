This new way to workout is out of this world

New year - new fitness trends and this one is other worldly. This augmented reality game encourages people to get out and explore. Here to tell us how it works is Jen Widerstrom, top fitness expert and trainer from the show The Biggest Loser. Jen is teaming up with Pikmin Bloom to share this exciting new way to get fit.

Health is more important than ever right now which had led creators to find innovative new ways to promote healthier lifestyles. Pikmin Bloom has created this new game that allows users to reconnect with themselves, their goals, and allow them to explore their community.

Nintendo's Pikmin characters are tiny plant-like creatures that follow you around while your steps are counted to rack up points to unlock new characters and go on more adventures. Curiosity is a big driving factor behind this because the more you walk the more you can play.

You can download this free app on the Android and Apple devices!