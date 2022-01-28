This New York style bagel shop is more than just breakfast

Located in Fort Lauderdale, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe is the place where bagels don't count as carbs.

The New York-style bagel shop is run by the father and son duo of Mitch and Adam Shidlofsky.

Mitch has been in the South Florida deli shop industry for over 30 years with Westside Bagels.

His son Adam wanted to bring a modern take to his dad's deli shop and that's where Mitch's Downtown was born.

"We kind of just combined his world with my world and create a concept that can kind of service everyone. I always tell people our menu is pretty big but, I want to be able to offer something for everyone. So we have a great mix of everything and it's what me and my dad have created moving forward, a smaller blueprint, fast-casual, higher-tech version of what he's been able to accomplish over the last 30 years," states Adam.

The bagels are made in-house and the eatery offers meats from Carnegie Deli, a renowned delicatessen store beloved by many New Yorkers and celebrities.

Mitch's Downtown is located at 540 N Andrews Ave in Fort Lauderdale.

To see their full menu head on over here

