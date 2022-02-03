This new young-adult book trilogy transports readers to the world of Persian Mythology

This Woven Kingdom is the first book in a new epic, romantic trilogy. The novel invites readers into an intricate, absorbing world that weaves clashing empires, forbidden romance, and glimmering magic, with Persian mythology. New York Times bestselling author, Tahereh Mafi, spoke about the new young-adult series and how it came to be.

Mafi says the book is like a "Persian Game of Thrones with Bridgerton vibes." Persian folklore that was passed down to her as she grew up had such a strong influence she decided to include it in the plot of the book.

"Persian tradition and culture and folklore really inspired me, inspired my life, informed my identity, and I think I finally felt ready to tackle that and capable of intertwining it into my storytelling," she says.

Although she didn't grow up with young-adult novels, she was able to enjoy them later in life. She realized how they were responsible for getting children into reading and she wanted to be a part of that. Her fanbase is massive and includes people of all ages.

You can pick up the first book of the trilogy anywhere books are sold!