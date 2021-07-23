Watch
This Olympic fencer beat the odds in Rio, now he's going for gold in Tokyo

Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:11:39-04

From the Bronx to Harlem and now on his way to Tokyo, U.S. Olympic fencer, Daryl Homer beat the odds and became the first American in over 100 years to win silver in individual men’s saber in Rio in 2016 - now he aims for gold in Tokyo.

Before boarding a flight or packing up his gear, Homer worked tirelessly with trainers to get himself into the Olympic mindset.

"It takes an incredible amount of focus, emotional control, and on top of that, a bit of luck," he says.

The 5-time gold medalist at the Pan American Games is fast, according to his trainer Nikki Kimbrough. She's helped him condition to be quick on his feet while using his strength to his advantage.

Homer is part of Team Toyota, which promotes believing in dreams, and words of wisdom and encouragement.

"The first thing I learned about Toyota was that it's not a car company, it's a mobility company," says Homer. "When you talk about accessibility, and you talk about fencing and the stuff that I want to do in the sport and make it more accessible to people of color, and people in my community."

