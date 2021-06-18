Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

This one-stop-shop for all your grilling needs is perfect for the home chef

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:19:57-04

Following along with our Father's Day extravaganza, we're helping dad upgrade his grill game. Wild Fork Foods is far from your typical grocery store, but it's sure to become a staple in your home.

You can find a variety of high-quality meats and seafood from all over without breaking the bank. The store has everything you need to make the perfect meal, including side dishes.

With over 700 products there is something for every kind of cook. Executive Corporate Chef, Jacqueline Kleis, says the store runs on a motto of "Frozen is Fresher," meaning they can sell everything from protein to veggies and even desserts, that will be easy to whip up when you bring them home.

All the fresh items are butchered, packed, and flash frozen by Wild Fork themselves. Chef Kleis showed Miriam how to make a classic surf and turf that any dad would enjoy with a North Atlantic Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon.

You can shop online at Wild Fork Foods and have your meals delivered or you can visit the store yourself. To learn more and start planning your shopping list, head to their website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors