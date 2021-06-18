This one-stop-shop for all your grilling needs is perfect for the home chef

Following along with our Father's Day extravaganza, we're helping dad upgrade his grill game. Wild Fork Foods is far from your typical grocery store, but it's sure to become a staple in your home.

You can find a variety of high-quality meats and seafood from all over without breaking the bank. The store has everything you need to make the perfect meal, including side dishes.

With over 700 products there is something for every kind of cook. Executive Corporate Chef, Jacqueline Kleis, says the store runs on a motto of "Frozen is Fresher," meaning they can sell everything from protein to veggies and even desserts, that will be easy to whip up when you bring them home.

All the fresh items are butchered, packed, and flash frozen by Wild Fork themselves. Chef Kleis showed Miriam how to make a classic surf and turf that any dad would enjoy with a North Atlantic Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon.

You can shop online at Wild Fork Foods and have your meals delivered or you can visit the store yourself. To learn more and start planning your shopping list, head to their website here.

