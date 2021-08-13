This one-stop-shop for businesses and entrepreneurs is helping them hit the ground running

About 6 years ago, Mike Ashabi says he hit rock bottom. Several of the opportunities he was ready to explore began shutting down, so rather than looking for more, he decided to create more. This lead to True Life Ventures, his business where he helps others in similar positions get up and get going.

His three essentials to a successful business are employees, marketing, and training. He's been able to delegate responsibilities to others within the business because he truly believes they're capable of taking his vision and helping it grow.

"Without employees, you're going to invest in marketing and obviously know how to handle them, but not have the manpower to go ahead and handle all the leads you invested in from the marketing," he says. "Without the marketing, you're going to have a bunch of trained employees with no opportunities."

Ashabi is also the author of the book Demanding Greatness, which to him means being everything you can be, every single day.

