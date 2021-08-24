Watch
This procedure for receding gums gives a big difference with little pain

Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 13:33:20-04

Tons of people have a fear of the dentist. Fear of procedures to fix things like receding gums can lead to bigger and more painful problems down the road. Dr. John Chao has invented a new way to solve this problem with minimal discomfort.

The first of its kind Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation procedure is a minimally invasive fix for receding gums. It doesn't require any scalpels or sutures, resulting in little to no downtime. The procedure is done by using pinhole-sized incisions to loosen the gum tissue and bring it further down your tooth to reconstruct your gumline.

Receding gums can cause tooth sensitivity and lowered confidence. As you get older, the risk for complications becomes higher. Dr Chao created this procedure overtime to give his patients an easier and more comfortable solution.

There are now over 3,500 dentists trained in this procedure, including some in South Florida. If you'd like to learn more about the treatment or training for dentists, you can click here

