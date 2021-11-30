Watch
This season most festive beauty trends make great gifts

Posted at 5:08 PM, Nov 30, 2021
Lifestyle Influencer, Charell Star, stopped by Inside South Florida to help everyone get ready for the holidays with this season's most festive beauty trends. Coming with glam for this season, Charell kicked things off with the Charlotte Tilbury, Smokey Eyes Are Forever collection.

"For just $75, it's six different formulas and twelves shades create the perfect smokey eye for any occasion," stated Star.

Kiss Edge Styling products also made an appearance to ensure baby hairs lay down flat, all season long!

"You don't want your hair to betray you while you're out at your event [...] for this 24-hour hold, find all products at any Dollar General, nationwide," explained Star.

For more information, visit CharellStar.com.

