This shop at Bayside started as a kiosk in Sawgrass Mall

Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:33:27-04

It's National Black-Owned Business month and we hope you're ready to get in on the action. This Saturday, join the South Florida Melanated pop-up shop featuring local black-owned businesses at, Her Power Space Coworking and Business center, from two to five pm.

Norris Gibson, the founder of I Luv Miami, started it all with a kiosk in Sawgrass Mills Mall in 1997. Since then it's grown to multiple locations and is a hit at Bayside Marketplace. They were able to bounce back after taking some losses last year due to the pandemic. Stop by next time you visit and tell them Inside South Florida sent you.

