The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share a tasty lentil wrap recipe featuring all the healthy benefits with just two ingredients.

“First thing, you got to do is soak your raw lentils overnight. Then, you add a little salt and pepper and some fresh parsley. Next, you add in just a splash more water to make sure it is creamy and dreamy. Lastly, after you fully cook the lentil wrap, it is ready to load up.”

