Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

This South Florida local is on a mission to teach others about wellness and sustainability

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 13:24:43-05

Concerned Cook is a restaurant and food product marketing agency that focuses on sustainable and healthy options. Started by Aymara Lucero almost a decade ago, it's come a long way and continues to help people find healthy and nutritious options.

When she originally started the program, the main goal was helping people find healthy recipes and reducing food waste. She says every recipe she makes has to be simple for anyone to cook, use ingredients most people already have in their home, and be healthy!

Follow along on Instagram at @ConcernedCook or head to her website at ConcernedCook.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors