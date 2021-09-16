This spooky carnival is coming to Miami just in time for Halloween

Coming to Miami this fall is a Halloween-themed, family-friendly carnival. It features a thrilling quest to solve a mystery that happened in the haunted circus and Miriam Tapia got an exclusive first look at what guests can expect.

The Haunted Circus Carnival is coming to Tropical Park for families and kids of all ages. The immersive experience allows guests to interact with actors while watching an amazing performance. While enjoying great food, pumpkin carving, and carnival games, guests will also be on the hunt for clues in every tent to figure out what happened to an acrobat that vanished into thin air.

Founder, Kristina Drobach, just moved to Miami from California and is extremely excited to bring the frightfully fun experience to South Florida. It's already open and you can grab your tickets for the whole family at hauntedcircusmiami.com

