This sweet and salty popcorn is the best of both worlds

The new Cookie and Candy Pop popcorn brings you the best of both salty and sweet flavors. The Oreo and M&M's Mini flavors have real crumbled Oreos and mini M&M's to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You can find it at Publix for $3.99 a full-size bag. This is a treat that gives back. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Patients at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children will get to learn skills for being on-air and on television in an awesome interactive studio, thanks to Seacrest Studios.