This sweet and salty popcorn is the best of both worlds

Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:09:54-04

The new Cookie and Candy Pop popcorn brings you the best of both salty and sweet flavors. The Oreo and M&M's Mini flavors have real crumbled Oreos and mini M&M's to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You can find it at Publix for $3.99 a full-size bag. This is a treat that gives back. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Patients at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children will get to learn skills for being on-air and on television in an awesome interactive studio, thanks to Seacrest Studios.

