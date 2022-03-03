This tasty cafe offers healthy culinary delights and is home to Oprah's favorite chocolate cake

Icebox Cafe has been a Miami Beach staple for over 20 years. And in Broward, they've called Hallandale Beach home for over a year.

This location has a rich history of decor representing all the different cultures of the world.

"Everything here has its own little history.. The lights inside are old Paris street lamps, the wall right behind you is an old Kentucky schoolhouse ceiling and the desk up there is an old banking desk from the 1930s" says Brett Houldin, General Manager of Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach.

From a healthy salad to a scrumptious burger. The menu offers modern American Fare with a touch of Global inspiration.

"We give you a little bit of best of both worlds. Everything is a bit on the healthier side but we also have a phenomenal burger," states Houldin.

And to finish off your meal you have to order dessert. You can choose from a carrot cake, Key Lime Pie, and a Chocolate Cake which has the seal of approval from Oprah Winfrey herself.

"Robert Siegmann, the owner of Icebox, was on Oprah Winfrey's show for his desserts and was crowned 'Best Desserts in America' a few years back and it goes a long way," said Brett.

Icebox Cafe serves Brunch and has launched its comedy and Live Music nights.

To know more information and see their full menu, click here.