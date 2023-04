Jackie Meretsky, Founder of JGame, joined Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, for a look at this new line of renewable fitness clothing.

“All of the fabrics are between 75 to 100% recycled,” says Meretsky. “Single use plastic water bottles, rather than going into a landfill to waste, go through a process where they're melted down and converted into little tiny chips. Those chips are then spun into yarn, and they become fabric.”

