This tequila is helping to give back

With party-prep in full swing, it’s a great time to start thinking about that drink menu. Here to discuss holiday drinks and an important new initiative to help end hunger worldwide is the founder and chief creative officer of Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, Diego Osorio, and mixologist at the Honeywell in New York City, Marcio Ramos.

Diego says from the beginning it's always been important to him and the rest of the company to be able to give back. They've partnered with World Central Kitchen to do just that. The company's motto is "Build a bigger table," which means everyone is welcome, and if there isn't a seat they'll extend the table so there is one.

"The World Central Kitchen does such incredible work trying to fight world hunger," he says. "We've been working with them for now for quite a bit of months, and we've given back 40,000 meals, but we want to give a big push for the holidays."

For every bottle purchased the company will donate one meal, which means you can help them by gifting (or getting) your own bottle. There are some great holiday drinks this year, including the All For The Pack cocktail, which combines apple and cinnamon with mezcal for a great taste.

