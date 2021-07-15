This virtual summer camp for kids is fun and educational

If you have a kid that loves marine life, this virtual summer camp is for them. Manatee Lagoon’s “Wild About Wildlife” summer camp is a fun way for kids to see animals they may never see in real life, and learn about the oceans.

Rachel Shanker, a coordinator for the camp, says it's an immersive and interactive camp. Manatee Lagoon teamed up with Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium to bring kids this special experience.

Campers will get to see live wildlife, like crocodiles and sea turtle hatchlings, and different aquariums.

"It's not as common to see a lot of these animals in the wild so this gives campers a chance to see these animals, in some cases in their natural habitat, and learn about them up close," she says. "So this will hopefully inspire those children to preserve and protect these habitats as well as these animals."

Camp is open for children between 6 to 9 years of age. The weekly virtual sessions will feature half-day morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts, and educational lessons hosted by educators from each organization. In addition to daily live lessons, the camp will include a variety of prerecorded and supplemental at-home activities and printables. You can head to www.visitmanateelagoon.com to sign up or learn more!

