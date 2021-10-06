Watch
This year's NFL Pepsi Halftime Show is history in the making

Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 06, 2021
The NFL has released this year's Superbowl halftime show line up and it's a history-making celebration of Black excellence with stars from the genres of hip-hop, r&b, and soul. Here to break this down from Apple Music is Brooke Reese.

The iconic halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, is celebrating the West Coast while taking place at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are leading the charge with this show, just like they lead the hip-hop revolution on the West Coast.

The ensemble has an incredible 43 Grammys and 19 number one Billboard albums. The NFL paying homage to LA's music scene shows they've listened to fans, bringing hometown stars back to their fans.

