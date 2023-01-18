Watch Now
Three ways to recharge in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 18, 2023
What better time to reset than the beginning of the year. The Commissioner for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte, joined Inside South Florida to share why the islands are great destinations to help you elevate your self-care resolution.

“If you're looking for that experience to get on the water, there are powerboats or catamarans. We have wonderful excursions that can take you to secluded coves,” says Boschulte. “There's lots of shopping to do on St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John. There is also great cuisine to be had on all three islands.”

If the water activities, land excursions and exotic food haven’t swayed you enough, the islands have great promotions to entice you further.

“The Big Island of St. Croix is offering a $200 airfare credit per person,” says Boschulte. “If you stay five nights in one of our traditional participating hotel rooms in St. Croix, you can get a minimum of 10% off your hotel stay.”

For more information, check out VisitUSVI.com

